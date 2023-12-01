IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Australia Opt To Bowl First After Winning Toss, Both Teams Make Host Of Changes

Matthew Wade and Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australian captain Matthew Wade won the toss and have elected to field first after winning the toss in the 4th T20I against Team India at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur. As expected, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has slotted back into the side, having missed the first three matches of the series.

Team India have carried out 4 changes from their five-wicket loss in Guwahati, where Australia gunned down 222, thanks to Glenn Maxwell's blistering century. Prasidh Krishna, who leaked an eye-watering 68 runs in 4 overs is one of the casualties, while Jitesh Sharma will play his 1st game of the series. The hosts have brought in Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer for Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, and Ishan Kishan. Hence, Jitesh is likely to keep wickets.

Australia, meanwhile, have carried out five changes to their eleven, including Maxwell, who has returned home along with Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis. Chris Green will make his T20I debut, while Ben Dwarshuis and Ben Mcdermott will also feature in the game.

Playing XI of India and Australia ahead of 4th T20I:

India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia playing XI: Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.