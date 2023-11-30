IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: 4 Arrested For Black Marketing Of Tickets Ahead Of Match In Raipur

4 have been arrested for black marketing of match tickets. |

Police caught four youths for black marketing of T-20 match tickets India vs Australia scheduled on December 1 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Parsada Raipur.

On receipt of information of black marketing of tickets, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Aggarwal had asked all the police gazetted officers and station in-charges including the in-charge Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit to collect information regarding those black marketing the tickets and take necessary action.

The joint team of Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit and Police Station Kotwali police arrested Anil Jangde, Akash Kumar Dhiwar Civil Line residents, Bablu Nayak and Ashish Mishra, residents of Tulsi Baradera Temple Hasaud, for black marketing of tickets at different places in the police station area.

13 pieces of tickets were seized from their possession and action was taken against all under restrictive sections in the police station.

The police official communication stated that Raipur Police is keeping a close watch on those involved in black marketing of tickets and strict legal action will be taken against those involved.

Both teams arrive in Raipur ahead of the 4th T20I:

The teams of India and Australia reached Raipur on Wednesday for the T-20 match between India and Australia to be played on December 1 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. For the safety of the players, strict security arrangements have been made from the airport to the hotel.

The teams of India and Australia are staying in the Courtyard Marriott Hotel. Strict security arrangements have been made from the airport to the hotel. Both the teams will be seen practicing in the stadium on November 30.