Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Saini gets double breakthrough, Australia 182/4 at lunch for overall lead of 276

Sydney: An improved Navdeep Saini got a couple of wickets but Australia thoroughly enjoyed the upper-hand, reaching 182 for four at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test with half-centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

By the end of first session, Australia extended their overall lead to 276 runs and anything above 300 plus is expected to be a winning total unless a 10-man India, without the services of an injured Ravindra Jadeja, bat out of their skin on a two-paced SCG track.

Labuschagne (73 off 118 balls) once again batted positively during his second century partnership of the match (103 runs) with mentor Smith (58 batting, 155 balls), who employed a more cautious approach.

The Indians once again bowled straight to Smith with a packed leg-side field but Labuschagne, before missing out on yet another chance to score a Test hundred, scored freely with nine boundaries to his credit.