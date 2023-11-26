 IND vs AUS 2023, 2nd T20I: Australia To Field First After Winning Toss, Team India Remain Unchanged
IND vs AUS 2023, 2nd T20I: Australia To Field First After Winning Toss, Team India Remain Unchanged

Australia skipper Matthew Wade has won the toss and has elected to field first in the 2nd T20I against Team India.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Matthew Wade. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australia skipper Matthew Wade has won the toss and has elected to field first in the 2nd T20I against Team India set to take place at the Greenfield International Stadium In Thiruvanthapuram. The hosts have also gone with an unchanged side as they hope to go a strong 2-0 up in the five-game series.

The Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in a high-scoring thriller in Vishakhapatnam in the opening T20I of the series as Rinku Singh stayed until the end to help Team India complete a chase of 209 with two wickets to spare. Josh Inglis, whose maiden hundred propelled Australia to 208-3, it ended up going in vain.

Hence to draw level in Thiruvananthapuram, the visiting side has made a couple of changes, bringing in Adam Zampa for left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff, followed by Glenn Maxwell coming in for Aaron Hardie. It's worth noting that both Maxwell and Zampa were part of Australia's 2023 World Cup squad and played chief roles in the team's historic win over the hosts in Ahmedabad.

Playing XI of both Australia and India ahead of 2nd T20I:

India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia playing XI: Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

