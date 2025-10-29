IND Vs AUS 1st T20I Toss Update: Australia Choose To Bowl Against India

IND Vs AUS 1st T20I playing XI

Australia XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Toss

Australia to bowl first against India

Australia and India face off in the first T20 International at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The opening match promises to set the tone for the rest of the series as two cricketing powerhouses go head-to-head in the battle for bragging rights.

Having lost the three-match ODI series 2-1, India will be hoping to bounce back and win the T20I series as this would be their only overseas matches in the shortest format of the game. Australia, under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh, will look to capitalise on home advantage and start the series on a high.

Both squad is packed with match-winners and India will look to keep the unbeaten record against Australia in bilateral T20Is in their own backyard. The Aussies on the other hand, will look to break the jinx and take away the T20I series as well.