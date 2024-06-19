VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Hits Sixes In Nets, Virat Kohli Does Bhangra After Scoring Maximum Against Arshdeep Singh

The Indian cricket team was putting in the work at the nets in Barbados, getting ready for their first Super 8 match against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024. India and Afghanistan will face off at the Bridgetown cricket stadium in Barbados on June 20.

The Men in Blue are on fire, coming into this game undefeated after winning all four of their group stage matches and will look to keep this hot streak alive as they move into the next round.

Big Names in Practice

Captain Rohit Sharma was in the zone during practice, smashing his trademark pull shots and sixes over long-on against the quicks, and mixing in some reverse scoops against the spinners.

Virat Kohli, who’s had a rough tournament so far with scores of 0, 4, and 1, was working on his big hits and hook shots.

He even busted out a little bhangra after hitting left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for a six over fine leg. Fans are hoping he’ll find his groove again on the more batter-friendly pitches in the Caribbean.

Sky, Pandya Sharpening Skills

Other senior players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya also hit the nets on Tuesday during an optional practice session, getting in some crucial reps before the big game.

From the two practice sessions, it looks like the pitch at Kensington Oval might be a spinner’s paradise, which could mean more action for Kuldeep Yadav, who's not been able to squeeze into the Indian playing XI so far.

With a nice breeze blowing, the pacers should get also some swing in the powerplay.

Arshdeep Singh is gaining confidence with every game, playing a great sidekick to Jasprit Bumrah in both the powerplay and death overs. On a pitch that’s likely to help the slower bowlers, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to play key roles.

Game Day Excitement

As the team gears up to take on Afghanistan, all eyes are on the players, especially Kohli, to see if they can keep their unbeaten run going and start the Super 8 stage on a high note.