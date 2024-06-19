'Tera G*** Tod Denge': When Rohit Sharma & Praveen Kumar Confronted Drunken Guy In 2012 Australia Tour; VIDEO

Amid the video of the verbal spat between Haris Rauf and a Pakistani fan going viral on social media, a throwback video of the Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Praveen Kumar confronting a drunken man during India's practice session in Australia in 2012 has resurfaced.

Indian cricket team, led by then skipper MS Dhoni travelled to Australia for a four-match Test series and two T20Is. Team India suffered Test series whitewash against Michael Clarke-led Aussies. After the fourth Test in Adelaide, the Men in Blue travelled to Sydney, where they lost to Australia in the first match of the T20I series.

Ahead of the final T20I of the series against India, Team India cricketers were practicing in the nets in Melbourne. However, an incident took place between a druken person and Rohit Sharma when the latter was batting in the nets.

In a viral video, Rohit Sharma was seen having a verbal spat with the fans at the MCG nets. Former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar joined Rohit and hurled few swear words to the fans for interrupting the team's nets sessions.

Tu mujhe bol raha hai mein kya hu tu kya hai bc ! Teri gend Tod denge! Haris Rauf kuch sikh le in logo se 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BW6pAPksq7 — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) June 19, 2024

Nonetheless, India ended their Australia on a positive note with a eight-wicket win over Michael Clarke-led side. Praveen Kumar registered the figures 2/21 in four overs to help India bundle out Australia for 131 before Gautam Gambhir's innings of 56 off 60 balls to help the Men in Blue chase down 132-run target with just two balls to spare in the final over.

Praveen Kumar recalled the incident

During an interview on Lallantop, Praveen Kumar recalled the incident, where he and Rohit Sharma had a vertal argument with the drunken in Australia.

Former Indian cricketer revealed that Indian fans were abusing Rohit Sharma when he and future Indian captain along with Manoj Tiwary were practicing in the nets. He added that Rohit lost his cool and confronted the fans for their abusive behaviour.

"I have never got into a fight with anyone. We three were there me, Rohit Sharma and Manoj iwary. We were at the nets. I think it was in Melbourne. Our own abuse us. They were Indian fans who were abusing Rohit Sharma." Praveen said.

"His patience ended and he shot back at them and I joined. I am telling you that it is our own who abuse us." he added.