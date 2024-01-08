'There Was Someone Who Spread Negativity Around My Name': Praveen Kumar On How A Senior Indian Player Maligned Him For His Alcohol

Praveen Kumar | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar has revealed about a senior player who tried to ruin his name and malign him for his alcohol drinking habits during his time with national team.

Praveen Kumar made his debut for Team India in an ODI match against Pakistan in November 2007. He was regular member in India's playing XI until he fell out of favour in 2012 due to his inconsistency and drinking habits.

In a conversation with Lallantop, Praveen revealed that a senior player asked him to drink. He added that everyone in the Indian team used to drink alcohol. Not revealing the name of a senior player, the 40-year-old said that someone was trying to ruin his image in the team.

"When I joined the Indian team, a few senior players asked me to stop drinking and avoid a few other things. However, everyone consumed alcohol but still maligned my name" he said.

"While many senior players treated us youngsters very well, there was someone who spread negativity around my name. I don't want to name that person on camera, but everybody knows who ruined my image." Praveen added.

Praveen Kumar played his international match for Team India in a T20I against South Africa in March 2012. In 2018, he decided to retire from all formats.