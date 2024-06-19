'Score A Few More Centuries & Complete 100': Ex-WI Pacer Wesley Hall Praises Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs AFG T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Match; VIDEO

Sir Wesley Hall and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli met with former West Indies fast bowling legend Wesley Hall on the sidelines of the Men in Blue's practice ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbabos on Thursday, June 20.

Legendary pacer visited the Kensington Oval to promote his book 'Answering The Call' and met the Indian players in Barbados. However, Kohli had a special meeting with Sir Hall, during which they shared a friendly banter. The former West Indies pacer presented his autobiography to the former India captain.

During the interaction, Wesley Hall lauded Virat Kohli as one of the greatest players and expressed his wish for Team India's star batter to complete 100 international centuries.

"I've seen many great players bat, you're right up there. I have been following your career, score a few more centuries and complete 100 centuries." Wesley Hall told Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli met Sir Wesley Hall at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on the sidelines of Indian practice pic.twitter.com/KlmBMDs2kG — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 18, 2024

Sir Wesley Hall was one of the greatest fast bowlers of his time. Hall made his debut for West Indies in a Test match against India in 1958 and then, he went to play for Caribbean side in 47 Test matches. The Barbodas-born cricketer picked 192 wickets, including a 9 fifters and a 10-wicket haul, at an average of 26.38 and an economy rate of 2.91.

Wesley Hall retired from Test Cricket after playing his last match against New Zealand in Auckland in March 1969.

Virat Kohli will look to regain his form in Super 8

Virat Kohli has been in poor form in the group stage. He didn't register a single-digit score in any of the three matches India played so far and has scored just 5 runs at an average of 1.66.

The 35-year-old skipped the warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York as he joined the squad late and was yet to acclimatize to the weather conditions in the USA's capital. Following his poor returns in the group stage, questions were raised about Kohli's form, especially for his failure to replicate his IPL 2024 form, where he emerged as the Orange Cap holder with 741 runs.

With the Super 8 being a crucial round as the only top two teams from two groups will qualify for the semifinals, Virat Kohli will look to step up for his team and revive his lost form.

India are clubbed in Group 1 of the Super 8 alongside Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.