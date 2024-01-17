 IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma And Mohammad Nabi Argue As Afghanistan Steal Extra Runs Due To Deflection; Watch
A video went viral of Mohammad Nabi and Rohit Sharma arguing after the former stole extra runs off deflection.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Nabi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi got into an argument amid the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The video of the same went viral as the Indian captain thought Nabi shouldn't have run when there was a deflection off one of his body parts.

The incident occurred during the final ball of the first super over as Nabi missed the wild swing that went through to Sanju Samson behind the stumps. He fired a throw to the stumps, but the ball deflected off Nabi's legs and the veteran all-rounder ran two more.

