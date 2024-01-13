IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch?

India vs Afghanistan. | (Credits: Twitter)

In what will be the 2nd T20I between Team India and Afghanistan, the former will look to seal the series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (January 14th). Team India put on a near perfect performance in the opening T20I in chilly Mohali as they upstaged Afghanistan by 6 wickets.

Shivam Dube stood tall with his half-century, mustering 60 off 40 deliveries after taking the wicket of the visiting captain Ibrahim Zadran with the second ball of his opening over. The likes of Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar were also among the wickets, while Jitesh Sharma played a critical cameo of 31 off 19 deliveries. However, with Tilak Varma failing to fire in the first game, Virat Kohli should be the automatic replacement.

As for Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai were most impressive as they stitched a 68-run partnership after losing 3 quick wickets at one stage. However, the openers had accumulated plenty of dot balls in the powerplay, which they should look to avoid in the second T20I in either of the cases (batting 1st or 2nd).

Squads for India vs Afghanistan:

Team India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan squad: Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

Where can viewers stream the IND vs AFG 2nd T20I?

The match will be available live online on the Jio Cinema website and mobile application for free.

Which TV channel will broadcast the match live?

Sports 18 Network will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan T20Is live in India.

The toss will start at 6:30 pm IST.