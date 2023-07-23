IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup Final Preview: When And Where To Watch, Live Streaming Details & Predicted XI

In the upcoming final of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023, India A is geared up to challenge the reigning champions, Pakistan A. The highly anticipated match will take place on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Throughout the tournament, Yash Dhull's team, India A, has displayed remarkable consistency, making them the most formidable team so far. Their success can be attributed to outstanding performances by players like Sai Sudharsan, Manav Suthar, and Nishant Sindhu, who have consistently shined on the field.

On the other hand, Pakistan A, despite being a strong contender, suffered a single defeat during the tournament, which was against none other than India A in the final Pool fixture. As the title defenders, Pakistan A will heavily rely on the exceptional form of key players such as Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. They are determined to secure victory in the title clash and retain their championship status.

India A Predicted XI

Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Yash Dhull (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Nikin Jose, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya

Pakistan A Predicted XI

Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (c & wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem

Full Squads:

India

Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.

Pakistan

Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir.

Stand-bys: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir.

Where to watch India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup Final?

The highly anticipated clash between India A and Pakistan A in the Emerging Asia Cup will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 in India. Additionally, viewers in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal can catch the action on Star Sports 3. For fans in other countries, the match will be available for live streaming on the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube channel. Moreover, the match will be conveniently accessible through the FanCode app, which will also provide a live stream of the game for cricket enthusiasts to enjoy.

