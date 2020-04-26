'Incredible person': Man City's David Silva picks his best Premier League player

Having completed 10 years in the Premier League this year, Manchester City skipper David Silva picked his best player among the lot of greats.

Silva, one of the key players behind City's monstrous rise, admires a Chelsea veteran.

A fan on Reddit asked him “Who’s the best premier league player of your era?”

To that, Silva gave a clear answer: "Frank Lampard."

“There have been many, but I’ll say, Frank Lampard, especially because I played at the same time as him for many years.

“Apart from the statistics, he racked up and how he played, he’s an incredible person,” replied Silva.

Lampard has been one of Silva's fierce competitors. Considered among the best midfielders to have graced the game, the Chelsea legend amassed numbers in bulk throughout his career.

Silva as well had a chance to play alongside Lampard when the latter made a loan move to Manchester City.