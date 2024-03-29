'I'm Seriously Confused': KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Hilariously Forgets Team Combination In IPL 2024 Clash vs RCB

Shreyas Iyer. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer forgot his combination in a hilarious moment during toss in the IPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. With the right-handed batter holding two team sheets at the toss, he admitted to have feeling confused about their combination.

While the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) remained unchanged, the Knight Riders have made one change, bringing in Anukul Roy for Nitish Rana. With Angkrish Raghuvanshi also handed a cap before the game, he is likely to come in as an impact substitute at some stage of the match.

At the toss, Iyer stated that their morale is sky high despite a nervy win over the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens and takes pride in having a lethal bowling line-up.

"We are going to bowl first. Had a brief chat with the curator, she was intellectual in terms of how the wicket was going to play. Had a brief interaction with her and she was like the ball will also spin. (Morale) It is fantastic, we won the first game out of nowhere and everyone is in high spirits. We have to carry forward the same momentum. It is important to be in the present. My role is to play an anchor role and see to it that I get my team through to a commendable total. It's always good to have a lethal bowling line-up as a captain."

"The way they delivered in the last game, it was phenomenal. It is important to stay in the present. We have to see to it that we capitalize on the start we get and then maximise. The bowling - we've got one change. Anukul comes in. I am seriously confused over here. There are two teams given to me right now."

Shreyas Iyer departed for a duck in KKR's opening game:

Meanwhile, Iyer had a forgettable game against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens as he perished for a duck, falling to Pat Cummins. Despite that, the Knight Riders managed to set a daunting 209 for the Orange Army to win.

In response, the hosts survived Heinrich Klaasen's assault to prevail victorious by 4 runs.