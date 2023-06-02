'I'm happy here': Cristiano Ronaldo pledges to continue at Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Portugese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to continue at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia despite walking away empty handed in this season. The 38-year-old has earmarked the tournament to be among the top five in the world.

Ronaldo, who signed a two and a half year contract with Al Nassr, scored 14 goals in 16 games in the season, with his side standing second behind Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro league. However, there were speculations about how long will he stay as reports of swap deal with Saudi-owned Newcastle United emerged, who have now qualified for next season's Champions league.

In an official Saudi Pro League interview, the star footballer revealed:

"I'm happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here. And in my opinion, if they continue to do the work that they want to do here, for the next five years, I think the Saudi league can be a top five league in the world. I expected to win something this year, but we didn't, but next year I'm really positive, but next year I'm really positive and confident that things will change and we go in a better way."

Read Also Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo gets booked for nasty headlock as Al Nassr stumble in title race

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests he is still adjusting to strange training timings in Saudi Arabia:

Ronaldo also revealed how contrasting the training timings in Europe and Saudi Arabia are, elaborating:

"In Europe, we train more in the morning, but here we train in the afternoon or evening and in Ramadan, we train at 10 at night. So this is strange but as I tell you, these situations are part of an experience, memories. I like to live these moments because you learn with these things."

With 837 goals in 512 games, Ronaldo is the combined highest goal scorer in history.