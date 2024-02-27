'I'm Confident You'll Overcome This Injury': PM Narendra Modi Hopes To See Mohammed Shami Back On Field Soon

Narendra Modi wished Shami speedy recovery. | (Credits: Twitter)

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished fast bowler Mohammed Shami speedy recovery after the latter underwent surgery for his long-standing Achilles Tendon injury. Taking to X, Modi said he remains confident of Shami leaving this injury behind with all his courage and return to playing cricket for his country as soon as possible.

Shami, one of India's first-choice and best bowlers across formats, took to his official handle on X and tweeted on Monday, 'Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet."

Replying on Shami's tweet, Modi wrote:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11 ! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you."

The 33-year-old was last seen in Indian colours during the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the final saw Shami manage only 1 scalp, with India losing the match, he finished the showpiece event as the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps.

Mohammed Shami likely to miss the T20 World Cup 2024 and IPL:

The injury and recovery time could render the right-arm seamer to miss the IPL 2024, beginning next month and the T20 World Cup, starting on June 1st, according to PTI News.

Should the Bengal seamer be ruled out of both of the tournaments, it will be a massive blow for the respective teams, given Shami's expertise with the new ball.