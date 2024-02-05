ILT20 2024: Wanindu Hasaranga & Waqar Salamkheil Involve In Heated Altercation During Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match; Watch

Wanindu Hasaranga and Waqar Salamkheil | Credits: Instagram/ILT20 On Zee

Desert Vipers' all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was engaged in a heated exchange with MI Emirates' spinner Waqar Salamkheil in the International League T20 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, January 4.

The incident took place in the seventh over of the Vipers' innings when Hasaranga faced Salamkheil, who was bowling the first over of the match after the powerplay ended. Waqar Salamkheil dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga with caught-behind dismissal on the final ball of the over.

Salamkheil was pumped with his wicket and stared at Hasaranga. Dessert Vipers' all-rounder, who was visibly disappointed with his wicket, took exceptions to Waqar Salamkheil aggressive celebration. Before walking back to the pavilion, Wanindu Hasaranga exchanged a few words with Salamkheil and MI Emirates players had to intervene in order to avoid further altercation between them.

After Wanindu Hasaranga's dismissal, Dessert Vipers were reeling at 45/6 in 189-run chase. MI Emirates might have thought wind up the match quickly but they had to play throughout 20 overs to seal the deal. All-rounder Ali Naseer stepped up when Vipers were 82/7 after Shane Rutherford's dismissal and played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 63 off 47 balls to take his team past 150-run mark.

However, Naseer's incredible effort went in vain as Dessert Vipers were restricted to 155/8 in 20 overs by MI Emirates, falling 30 runs short of achieving the target.