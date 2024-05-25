'If You Make Team Then Don't Pick Him': Fakhar Zaman's Befitting Reply To Journalist On 'Sifarish' Remark Regarding Azam Khan Ahead Of ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I

Fakhar Zaman and Azam Khan | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman came out in defence of his teammate Azam Khan when a journalist asked about his place in the team despite his fitness issue ahead of the 2nd T20I of the four-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, May 25.

Azam Khan's place in the team has always been questioned not just because of his fitness but also for being the product of nepotism since he is the son of former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan. Azam has often been criticised for still being in the playing XI despite his under-par performances in T20Is.

At the press conference, a journalist asked Fakhar Zaman whether other players should get a chance instead of 'unfit' Azam Khan, who came into the team by recommendation.

In response, Zaman said that picked by the coaching staff and skipper Babar Zaman. He also hit back at the journalist to do a basic research about his effort and struggle by Azam Khan before making 'sifarish' claims.

"If you make a team then don't pick him. The team is picked Gary Kirsten and Babar Azam. What you said is disrespectful toward a player. You've to see how he managed to find a spot for himself in the team. He has been selected due to his performances in the CPL." Pakistan batter said.

"Please do some research on how a player like Azam Khan fought his way into the playing XI. Even I can say that you came here by recommendation. So, do some research before coming to the press conference." he added.

Azam Khan made his international debut in a T20I match against England at Nottingham in July 2021. Khan has only been representing Pakistan in the shortest format. In 8 T20I matches, The 25-year-old has only scored 77 runs at an average of 11.00 and a strike rate of 154.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan has been included in the 15-member Pakistan for the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the USA.