‘Don’t Keep Me Hanging’: Azam Khan Slams Pakistan Team Management For Making Him Feel ‘Not Good Enough’

Azam Khan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan keeper-batter Azam Khan has called out the national team's management for letting him play any of the full series till date. The 25-year-old suggested that there is lack of opportunities for him when playing for Pakistan as compared to the national team.

Azam, son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, has failed to live up to the expectations in the 8 T20Is played so far. The right-handed batter made his international debut in July 2021 and most recently played in the T20I series in New Zealand. He has reached double-figures only twice, with the joint-highest score being 10.

Azam Khan "In league cricket I am never made to feel that I have weaknesses, but when I play for Pakistan they make me feel I have weaknesses" (courtesy Desert Vipers) #Cricket pic.twitter.com/HlKLVN1yar — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 6, 2024

In a video posted by ILT20 franchise Desert Vipers, the youngster feels the franchise cricket teams respect his match-winning abilities a lot more.

"I feel I get plenty of opportunities when playing league cricket because they know I can win them games, which is why they call me. If you suggest to me that I'm not good at this level, I'll decide my own path. I've come back thrice in the last 4 years, but I've never played a full series. So, I feel sad about that. Either give me a full series and drop me, but don't keep me hanging."

"Foreign coaches don't ever make me feel I'm lacking in something" - Azam Khan

Azam added that he doesn't feel any lack of confidence in his batting at all and stated:

"I play with a clear mind and I get frustrated when anyone plants doubts into them. Foreign coaches don't ever make me feel I'm lacking in something, but when I play for Pakistan, I indeed feel I'm not good enough. But when I look at my batting, I'm confident I'm no lesser than any other player."

Plying his trade for the Vipers in IL20, Azam has managed 159 runs in 7 matches, striking at 176.66 this season.