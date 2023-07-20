If The Perpetrators Aren't Handed Capital Punishment: Harbhajan Singh Expresses Anger Over Manipur Incident

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed deep concern over the heinous and disturbing video, which showed two Kuki women paraded naked by a mob and molested by the crowd. The state of Manipur has seen violence since May 3 after conflict broke out between the Meitei and Kuki community members. Widespread violence and arson has been reported from the state ever since the ethnic clashes broke out.

Perpetrators deserve capital punishment

Harbhajan Singh expressed anger and shame, further demanding that the government wake up and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"If I say I am angry, it's an understatement. I am numb with rage. I am ashamed today after what happened in Manipur. If the perpetrators of this ghastly crime aren't brought to the book and handed capital punishment, we should stop calling ourselves human. It makes me sick that this has happened. Enough is Enough. Govt MUST act," Harbhajan Tweeted.

In a significant development in the case, the main accused has been arrested by the Manipur Police. The accused, aged 32, identified as Heradas, was arrested in the Thoubal district this morning.

A total of 12 teams were engaged in the search operation of the accused in connection with the viral video. "After coordinated actions and quick measures, one of the many culprits is finally nabbed, efforts are made to arrest all the accused involved in the matter," said Manipur DGP while speaking to the media.

PM Modi speaks up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament which gets underway from Thursday (July 20), broke his silence on the violence in Manipur and termed the disturbing video which showed two Kuki women paraded naked by a mob and molested by the crowd, as an "insult to 140 crore people of India."

The Prime Minister said that he was full of "pain and anger" over the incident and instructed CMs of every state including Manipur to ensure the safety of women in their respective states. The Prime Minister also said that the incident has shamed the entire nation.

