'Idhar Udhar Se Koi Infection...': BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Reacts After Australia A Players Suffer Food Poisoning In Kanpur; Video

Rajeev Shukla. | (Image Credits: X)

With a few Australia A players suffering food poisoning in Kanpur amid the India tour, the food department has collected samples of several food items from Hotel Landmark for testing. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla believes all the players should have fallen ill if food was the issue and that the infection would have stemmed elsewhere.

According per media reports, as many as four Aussie players have been diagnosed with stomach infection, including captain Jack Edwards. Fast bowler Henry Thornton was admitted to Regency Hospital as his health worsened following the stomach infection.

In a video uploaded by IANS, Shukla said:

"Koi kami hai toh saare khilaadi ko beemar ho jaana chahiye. Wahan ka sabse accha hotel Landmark hai, usi ka khaana unko khilaaya jaa raha hai. Wahan toh accha khaana rehta hai, saare log vahi kha rahe hain. Toh unke khaane ki suvidha Landmark se hee hai. Idhar udhar se koi infection aa gaya hoga."

(If there was a problem, all the players should have fallen sick. Landmark Hotel is the best one there and they are being fed from there. The food is good over there, so everyone is being fed from there. They must have gotten the infection from elsewhere.)

Australia A beat India A in 2nd ODI to level series

Meanwhile, Australia A levelled the three-game ODI series against India A with a resounding nine-wicket victory. Although Tilak Varma had starred with 94 off 122 deliveries, with Riyan Parag also chipping in with 58, the home side were bowled out for 246 in 45.5 overs.

Mackenzie Harvey struck a blazing 70 off 49 deliveries and stayed unbeaten, stitching an opening stand of 57 with Jake Fraser-McGurk. Cooper Connolly also made a brisk half-century as Australia A were 160/1 in 16.4 overs, eventually winning by DLS method.

The third and final ODI will take place on Thursday but fitness concerns remain for the tourists.