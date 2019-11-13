IDBI extends support to football

Mumbai: Football gets the boost. Thanks to IDBI Federal Life Insurance who in association with KheloMore have declared a project Football Mania, which will support for all 40 football centers across Mumbai, stretching from Churchgate to Thane, Juhu to Powai, Lower Parel to Vashi; to impart advanced scientific training to aspiring youngsters in the hope of producing stars of this beautiful game, football.

Over 10,000 kids in the age-group of 4 to 16 years will receive top-quality coaching as part of an ambitious new initiative to develop football at the grassroots level in Mumbai, said, Karthik Raman and Founder & CEO of KheloMore while talking to the media in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The brainchild of KheloMore, ‘Football Mania’ will also see the centres and local football clubs compete in a high-profile tournament every Sunday that will test and sharpen their skills on the field.

As many as 170 teams will be vying for superiority over the next few months in two different formats: 6-a-side and 7-a-side.

“Indian kids are highly talented and could excel in every sport. With the right training, coaching and guidance at the right time, they can become world beaters,” Pullela Gopichand, the Indian badminton chief coach said.

“We need to build a sporting ecosystem and I commend Football Mania for attempting to plug this gap in Mumbai,” he added. “Football Mania is our newest initiative which aims to nurture the sport of football at the grassroots-level in India.

As an organisation, our purpose is empower people to create the life and lifestyle of their choice,” said Karthik Raman, Chief Marketing Officer of IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

“We would like to thank IDBI Federal Life Insurance for coming on board as sponsors,” Jatin Paranjape, CEO and Founder of KheloMore said.