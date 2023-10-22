ICC World Cup 2023: England Lose Their Best Bowler Reece Topley To Index Finger Fracture

Left-arm fast-bowler Reece Topley has been ruled out of the rest of England’s campaign in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 after fracturing his left index finger during the defending champion's defeat to South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Topley, England’s best bowler in the competition, walked off the field immediately with one ball remaining in his fourth over after a ferocious drive down the ground by Rassie van der Dussen hit his index finger on its way to the boundary rope.

He returned later to send back Aiden Markram and David Miller after dismissing Quinton de Kock off the second ball of South Africa’s innings, finishing with 3-88 in 8.5 overs as the Proteas made a jaw-dropping 399-7 in 50 overs. Topley did not come out to bat as England crumbled to 170 and sank to a heavy 229-run defeat, their biggest loss by runs in this format.

ECB statement on Topley

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said scans in Mumbai on Saturday, after the match ended, revealed the full extent of the injury.

“Topley will return to the UK in the next 24 hours. He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation. A replacement will be announced in due course,” it added.

The early end to Topley’s run in the tournament adds to his unfortunate run with injuries.

Unlucky Topley

He tumbled on the boundary cushion in training just a day before the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia last year and was ruled out of England's campaign due to an ankle injury, which culminated in a title-winning run.

Earlier this year, Topley dislocated his shoulder while fielding in his opening match for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Topley had previously fought a four-year layoff period to play the game due to a stress fracture of the back.

England, the defending champions, have lost three matches out of four played so far and their chances of entering the semifinals are currently hanging by a thread. The Jos Buttler-led side will next face 1996 champions Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 26.