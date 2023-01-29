e-Paper Get App
ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: India crush England by 7 wickets in final to win inaugural edition

India bowled out England for just 68 and then chased down the target in 14 overs to win the maiden edition of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
BCCI Twitter
India produced a clinical performance with ball and bat on Sunday to beat England by 7 wickets and clinch the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup in Potchefstroom.

Two wickets each from Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra helped India bowl out England for 68 in 17.1 overs.

Openers Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat departed early in the chase before Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari steadied the ship with a 46-run partnership for the third wicket.

Trisha got out for a well-made 24 off 29 balls with India needing just 3 runs to win, which were knocked off without any more damage in the 14th over.

