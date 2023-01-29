e-Paper Get App
IND vs ENG, ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final Live: England 68-all out after Archana, Chopra & Sadhu take 2 wickets each

IND vs ENG, Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final Live Score Updates: Team India will be looking to clinch the inaugural title at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom but will have to take out England in the summit clash to achieve the dream.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
BCCI Twitter
29 January 2023 06:36 PM IST

Sonam Yadav gets the final wicket of Sophia Smale (11) as India bowl out England for 68 in 17.1 overs

29 January 2023 06:36 PM IST

England are 9 down now as Shafali Verma and Mannat Kashyap strike after Soumya Tiwari runs out Josie Groves

29 January 2023 06:36 PM IST

Parshavi Chopra takes out Charis Pavely (2) and Ryana Macdonald (19) to leave England reeling at 43/6 in 11.1 overs after India opted to bowl first at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

29 January 2023 06:36 PM IST

Titas Sandhu grabs her second wicket as Seren Smale returns to the England dressing room on 3 off 9 balls

29 January 2023 06:36 PM IST

Archana Devi strikes twice in one over as she removes Grace Scrivens for 4 and Niamh Holland for 10

29 January 2023 06:36 PM IST

India strike early! Liberty Heap c and b Titas Sadhu 0 (2 balls)

BCCI Twitter

29 January 2023 06:36 PM IST

India Women U19 (Playing XI): Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav

29 January 2023 06:36 PM IST

England Women U19 (Playing XI): Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker

29 January 2023 04:57 PM IST

India captain Shafali Verma wins the toss and opts to bowl first against England

