IND vs ENG, ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final Live: England 68-all out after Archana, Chopra & Sadhu take 2 wickets each

Sonam Yadav gets the final wicket of Sophia Smale (11) as India bowl out England for 68 in 17.1 overs
England are 9 down now as Shafali Verma and Mannat Kashyap strike after Soumya Tiwari runs out Josie Groves
Parshavi Chopra takes out Charis Pavely (2) and Ryana Macdonald (19) to leave England reeling at 43/6 in 11.1 overs after India opted to bowl first at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Titas Sandhu grabs her second wicket as Seren Smale returns to the England dressing room on 3 off 9 balls
Archana Devi strikes twice in one over as she removes Grace Scrivens for 4 and Niamh Holland for 10
India strike early! Liberty Heap c and b Titas Sadhu 0 (2 balls)
BCCI Twitter
India Women U19 (Playing XI): Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav
England Women U19 (Playing XI): Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker
India captain Shafali Verma wins the toss and opts to bowl first against England
