BCCI announces ₹5 crore prize money for Team India, support staff for winning ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup

India crushed England by 7 wickets in the final at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom to win the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
BCCI Twitter
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced a prize money of ₹5 crore for the Indian team and support staff members for winning the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.

India crushed England by 7 wickets in the final at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom to win the inaugural edition of the tournament.

England got bowled out for 68 in 17.1 overs which India chased down with 36 balls in hand to lift the title.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the reward for the players soon after their win.

"Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher.

"I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year," Shah tweeted.

He also invited Shafali Verma's team and support staff members to watch India's third T20I against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration.@BCCI @BCCIWomen," Shah tweeted.

