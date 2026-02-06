ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Ticket Sales On Hold As ICC Waits For Clarity Amid PCB's Boycott Threat

Image: BCCI/X

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has paused ticket sales for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan group-stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for 15 February at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium, citing ongoing uncertainty about whether the match will take place. While tickets for other fixtures at the same venue went on sale normally, the marquee fixture remains unlisted on the official ticketing portal.

This unusual delay follows a social media directive by the Government of Pakistan instructing its team to forfeit the game against India. The PCB has yet to formally communicate a clear stance to the ICC, leaving the governing body reluctant to open sales for fear of logistical and financial complications.

Image: Bookmyshow/Screengrab

Political and Cricketing Fallout

Pakistan’s threat to boycott the match stems from geopolitical tensions, including solidarity with Bangladesh over security concerns, which has escalated into a formal boycott posture by the PCB and government. This move has placed Pakistan in a difficult position, both diplomatically and within world cricket.

Sri Lanka Cricket has reportedly urged Pakistan to reconsider its stance, warning that a boycott could have significant financial and reputational repercussions for all stakeholders involved, including the host nation’s revenue from tourism and match-day earnings.

Behind the scenes, ICC officials continue discussions with the PCB in an attempt to resolve the impasse. These talks aim to find a solution that ensures the contest goes ahead and preserves one of cricket’s most celebrated rivalries on the global stage.

What’s Next?

With Pakistan still weighing its options and the ICC seeking clarity, the future of ticket sales, and the match itself, remains unclear. Should an agreement be reached, the match is almost certain to be one of the most watched and commercially significant fixtures of the tournament. Otherwise, the controversy could lead to broader consequences for Pakistan’s participation and ICC sanctions, including financial penalties or forfeiture of points.