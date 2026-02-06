Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Mimics Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Style Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

Image: X

In the festive lead-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav added a light-hearted moment to the official Captains’ Day press interaction by entertaining fellow captains and fans with tongue-in-cheek imitation of teammate Jasprit Bumrah’s distinctive bowling style.

The annual Captains’ Day is traditionally a mix of formal press duties and informal banter. Amid this atmosphere, Suryakumar showcased a playful side that delighted the cricketing community, bringing attention away from the intense tactical discussions and towards the camaraderie between players.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A short video circulating on social media from the event shows Suryakumar mimicking Bumrah’s run-up and action, unmistakable for its unorthodox angle and delivery rhythm. The moment brought laughs from supporters and the gathered captains alike, highlighting the affection and respect within the Indian squad for their premier fast bowler.

As the tournament edges closer, these light-hearted exchanges offer a refreshing counterpoint to the mounting pressure of the World Cup. For fans and pundits alike, Suryakumar’s ability to balance leadership responsibility with humour enhances his appeal and lends warmth to India’s championship defence narrative.

IND vs SA T20 Series: Jasprit Bumrah Snatches Away Fan's Phone At Airport, Viral Video Sparks Buzz Online

A video involving India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has gone viral on social media, sparking a mixed reaction among fans after an on-field interaction with a supporter appeared to test his patience. The clip shows Bumrah visibly annoyed as a fan continued recording a video with the pacer standing just behind him, despite being warned moments earlier.

In the video, Bumrah can be seen cautioning the fan that he might end up dropping his phone, seemingly urging him to be careful and maintain distance. However, the fan continued filming, prompting a frustrated response from the Indian bowler. Bumrah then reached out and took the phone away, after which the clip abruptly ended. The incident quickly drew attention online, with opinions sharply divided.

The incident has once again highlighted the thin line athletes walk between public attention and personal space. As the debate continues online, Bumrah remains focused on his cricketing duties as India push forward in the T20I series against South Africa.