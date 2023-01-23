ICC Awards 2022: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Gosh, Renuka Singh included in Women's T20I Team of the Year

Smriti Mandhana | Twitter

New Delhi: India's Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Gosh and Renuka Singh made the ICC Women's T20 Team of the Year announced by the global cricket governing body on Monday, January 23. The team was declared after thousands of global cricket fans submitted their selections to identify the best performers from a year which included the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, and a host of other international contests.

Monday saw the will see the ICC Men's and Women's T20I Teams of the Year being unveiled. The ICC Men's and Women's ODI Teams of the Year, and the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year will be announced the following day on January 24.

Attention will then turn to the 13 individual award categories from January 25, when the ICC will confirm winners of the Associate, T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year categories in both men's and women's.

The final day of announcements on January 26, will see the ICC recognise the Umpire of the Year, followed by the recipients of the Men's and Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year Awards and the Men's Test Cricketer of the Year Award.

