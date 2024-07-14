'I Too Was There': Ex-India Cricketer Robin Singh Attended Anant-Radhika's Wedding Celebrations; Fans Express Delight To See Him After Long Time

Robin Singh at Anant Ambani's Wedding | Credits: Robin Singh Twitter

Former India cricketer and fielding coach Robin Singh marked his presence at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding celebrations at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday, July 12.

Robin Singh was one of the members of the Indian cricket fraternity who have been invited to the opulent wedding of billionaire industrialist and Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani.

Anant tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in a grand wedding, which was attended several Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and international dignitaries. Former India all-rounder confirmed his attendance at the Anant Ambani's wedding.

Robin took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "I too was there"

I too was there 😊 pic.twitter.com/z9l6yH9JZb — Robin Singh (@robinsingh1409) July 13, 2024

However, the Indian cricket fans couldn't contain their joy of seeing Robin Singh after a long time. The 60-year-old often stay away from the limelight despite his success as an all-rounder during his playing days. Fans took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and expressed their delight of seeing Robin making his rare appearance in social media as well as in public.

Here's netizens reacted to Robin Singh's presence at Anant Ambani's wedding

U were my favourite hitter.. I remember watching u n was so inspired that I was batting n holding my bat same way u did with blade open... 😉 — Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) July 13, 2024

Great to see you Sir! — Rags To Riches (@dongodsmanna) July 13, 2024

It's great to see you after a long no matter where you are. One of the most humble players of our teenage time. — Michael Rupam Makhal (@mrmakhal) July 13, 2024

Great to see the legend on Twitter, had we had t20 25-30 years ago, Robin would have been a superstar of the game! — Amit Viswanathan (@amitviswanathan) July 13, 2024

glad to c u sir... what a fantastic player u r... good all round performance which we cant forget u sir.... — stock227 (@mrsoma227) July 13, 2024

Wow ! So nice to see you after long time ! — Manoj 🇮🇳 (@Vrisha_MD) July 13, 2024

So good to see you robin sir after such a long time. Still remeber tje OG indian all rounder! — NK (@nitishkatyal15) July 13, 2024

Best finisher India ever produced in my opinion. — Nachiket Doshi (@Nachiketrd90) July 13, 2024

Robin Singh played for Team India from 1989 until his retirement from the game in 2001. Singh is often known for his versatility and his ability to finish off the game for India, especially in ODIs. He had a success in the ODIs, while in Tests he played only one match.

In ODIs, Robin Singh scored 2336, including a century and nine fifties, at an average of 25.95 in 136 matches. With the bat, he picked 69 wickets, including 2 fifers, at an average of 43.36 and an economy rate of 4.79. Singh was part of the Indian team that finished as runners-up at 1997 Asia Cup and 2000 Champions Trophy

After retirement from cricket, Robin Singh was appointed as the fielding coach of Team India in 2007 and continued his stint till October 2009. He was the head coach of Mumbai Indians for three years from 2010 to 2012. Robin continued to remain a part MI coaching staff and played a pivotal role behind the scenes to help the team clinch five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.