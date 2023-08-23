'I Salute The Passengers On Chandrayaan-3': Rajasthan Sports Minister Makes Unthinkable Gaffe (WATCH)

Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna made a massive gaffe on Wednesday as he paid tribute to the non-existent passengers on ISRO's Chandrayaan-3.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is attempting to touch down its spacecraft Vikram on the Moon to conduct scientific experiments.

The Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander will touch down on the Lunar surface at around 6.04 pm.

The entire mission is being handled by ISRO from its headquarters in Bengaluru but the Congress leader thinks the Indian space organisation sent astronauts on the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft who will land on the Moon.

Chandna actually hailed the "passengers on Chandrayaan-3" and got brutally trolled for his hilarious comment.

"Agar safe landing hui, to jo yatri gaye hain hamare unko salaam karta hu (I salute the passengers on Chandrayaan-3)," Chandna was seen telling reporters.

About the Chandrayaan-3 mission

Chandrayaan-3's primary objective is to conduct a soft landing on the lunar surface, specifically near the south pole of the Moon, where water ice has been detected in permanently shadowed craters.

Vikram Lander & Rover's Objectives

The mission will consist of a lander and a rover, designed to explore the surface and analyze its composition. The rover will carry scientific instruments to study the Moon's soil and gather data to enhance our knowledge of its mineral and elemental composition.

Learning From Past Failures

Learning from the experiences of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO is focused on refining its landing technology and ensuring a successful touchdown. The mission is expected to showcase India's advancements in space technology and strengthen its position in the global space exploration community.

Chandrayaan-3 represents another step towards unraveling the mysteries of the Moon and could contribute valuable insights into its geological evolution, potential resources, and its significance for future human exploration endeavors.