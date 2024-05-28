'I Remain To Stand Complete On My Feet for India': Fans Get Goosebumps As Rishab Pant Dons The Blue Again; Video

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is back in the blue jersey after more than a year. The dashing cricketer will return to international cricket during the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 next month.

India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York, and it could be Pant's comeback match for the Men in Blue if he gets picked in the playing XI ahead of Sanju Samson, the other wicketkeeper-batter in the squad.

But before he gets back on the field, Pant gave his fans a glimpse of his new look in the Indian jersey with an emotional message.

"Ready. Able. Determined! From adversity to triumph, #RishabhPant's journey to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a testament of resilience and determination. Stand Up for #TeamIndia with the swashbuckling wicket-keeper 5th June onwards, in #T20WorldCup," the post read.

Pant was involved in a horrific accident on the night of December 30 in 2022 after his car skidded off the road and hit divider at high speed on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant was on his way home to meet his family for the New Years when his car crashed in the wee hours of the night and burst into flames.

He was saved by locals nearby who pulled him out of the burning car and took him to a hospital.

Pant then underwent multiple surgeries on his knees and other parts of the body before beginning his rehab and recovery process which took more than a year for him to get back to full fitness.

He made an emotional return to the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) in March, leading the Delhi Capitals once again. DC sixth in the league stage with 7 wins and as many losses from 14 T20s.