 'Bhaiyya, I'm Coming 28th': Rinku Singh Tells Rishabh Pant On Video Call After KKR Win IPL 2024 Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Bhaiyya, I'm Coming 28th': Rinku Singh Tells Rishabh Pant On Video Call After KKR Win IPL 2024 Final

'Bhaiyya, I'm Coming 28th': Rinku Singh Tells Rishabh Pant On Video Call After KKR Win IPL 2024 Final

Rinku Singh and Rishabh Pant are set to have a reunion in New York ahead of T20 World Cup 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Rinku Singh and Rishabh Pant. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) cricketers Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana were seen video calling Rishabh Pant, who is in USA, following their IPL 2024 final victory on Sunday at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With Rinku Singh selected in the reserves for T20 World Cup 2024, the left-handed batter was heard telling Pant that he is coming on 28th to USA.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India squad have already landed in New York ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 1st. The Men in Blue will start their campaign on June 5th against Ireland in New York as they hope to lift the trophy for the 2nd time in history.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bhaiyya, I'm Coming 28th': Rinku Singh Tells Rishabh Pant On Video Call After KKR Win IPL 2024...

'Bhaiyya, I'm Coming 28th': Rinku Singh Tells Rishabh Pant On Video Call After KKR Win IPL 2024...

French Open 2024: 14-Time Champion Rafael Nadal Knocked Out Of Opening Round By Alexander Zverev

French Open 2024: 14-Time Champion Rafael Nadal Knocked Out Of Opening Round By Alexander Zverev

French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek And Ons Jabeur Comfortably Progress To 2nd Round

French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek And Ons Jabeur Comfortably Progress To 2nd Round

’Final Match You Perform, What Happening?’: KKR Social Media Admin’s Question Stumps Narine &...

’Final Match You Perform, What Happening?’: KKR Social Media Admin’s Question Stumps Narine &...

Video: Andre Russell Grooves To SRK's 'Lutt Putt Gya' With Ananya Panday At KKR's IPL 2024 Victory...

Video: Andre Russell Grooves To SRK's 'Lutt Putt Gya' With Ananya Panday At KKR's IPL 2024 Victory...