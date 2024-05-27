'Bhaiyya, I'm Coming 28th': Rinku Singh Tells Rishabh Pant On Video Call After KKR Win IPL 2024 Final

Rinku Singh and Rishabh Pant. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) cricketers Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana were seen video calling Rishabh Pant, who is in USA, following their IPL 2024 final victory on Sunday at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With Rinku Singh selected in the reserves for T20 World Cup 2024, the left-handed batter was heard telling Pant that he is coming on 28th to USA.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India squad have already landed in New York ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 1st. The Men in Blue will start their campaign on June 5th against Ireland in New York as they hope to lift the trophy for the 2nd time in history.