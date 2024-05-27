’Final Match You Perform, What Happening?’: KKR Social Media Admin’s Question Stumps Narine & Russell; Video

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Sunil Narine and Andre Russell were stumped as the franchise's social media admin posed a hilarious question in the dressing room after the IPL 2024 final victory on Sunday in Chennai. With the admin asking the question, 'Final match you perform, what's happening?, the West Indian duo were left in splits.

The incident regarding the question 'Final match you perform, what's happening?' dates back to the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) when an anchor struggling with English blurted out the question to the likes of Narine, Russell, Moeen Ali, leaving them confused. Russell and Narine could not control their laughter.

Sunil Narine earned the Most Valuable Player Award of IPL 2024:

Narine, meanwhile, played an instrumental role in KKR's 3rd IPL title win as he hammered 488 runs in 15 matches at 34.85 alongside a strike rate of 180.74 and a solitary hundred. Although the 36-year-old couldn't make a significant difference with the bat in the final, he bowled 4 economical overs along with taking a wicket as Kolkata bowled Hyderabad out for 113.

The veteran all-rounder finished with 17 wickets in the tournament at 21.64 with a miserly economy rate of 6.69. Narine also became the first cricketer to win the MVP award thrice in IPL history, having previously earned it in 2012 and 2018. The Knight Riders needed only 10.3 overs to chase down 114 as Venkatesh Iyer led the way with an unbeaten 52.