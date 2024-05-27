‘It’s Not Orange Cap That Wins You IPL’: Ambati Rayudu Takes Indirect Dig At RCB, Virat Kohli After KKR's Triumph

Ambati Rayudu and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Ambati Rayudu took an indirect dig at Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli after Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 Final at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

Rayudu has been critical of Royal Challengers Bengaluru of late for missing out on another opportunity to win the elusive IPL trophy. Recently, the former MI and CSK batter took his X handle and slammed RCB management for letting go 'fantastic' players and bringing in players who prioritized personal milestones rather than the team's interests.

After the KKR triumphed over SRH in the IPL 2024, Ambati Rayudu highlighted how senior players like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Mitchell Starc contributed significantly to Kolkata Knight Riders' triumph. He added that winning Orange Cap doesn't guarantee an IPL trophy.

"Congratulations to the KKR team for really standing up for stalwarts like Narine, Russell, and Starc, and also contributing their share in the team's win. That’s how a team wins the IPL." Rayudu said on Star Sports.

"We have seen this over the years. It's not the Orange Cap that wins you the IPL but it is the contributions like 300 runs each (from many players)." he added.

"It's not the orange cap that wins you ipl" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7bW16z29k3 — Manojkumar (@Manojkumar_099) May 26, 2024

Rayudu's comments were an indirect reference to Virat Kohli who scored the most in the recently season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The right-handed batter won the Orange Cap by amassing 741 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 61.75 in 15 matches.

However, yet again, Royal Challengers Bengaluru failed to get hold of the coveted trophy as they were knocked out of the tournament after losing to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator in Ahmedabad.