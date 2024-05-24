'Fantastic Players Have Been Let Go Off': Ambati Rayudu Slams RCB Management For Another Trophy-Less IPL Season

Ambati Rayudu and RCB team | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu slammed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management for the team missing another opportunity to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's wait to win an IPL title continues as their IPL 2024 campaign came to an end with a defeat against Rajasthan Royal Challengers in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22.

RCB has been part of the Indian Premier League since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008 but yet to get hold of the coveted trophy despite the finals thrice in 2009, 2011 and 2016. Bengaluru-based team qualified for the playoffs thrice on the trot in 2020, 2021and 2022, but couldn't go past the knockout stage.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Rayudu sympathized with RCB fans who have been passionately supporting the team over the years despite not winning an IPL trophy. Former CSK and MI batter blasted RCB management for letting go off 'fantastic players' and bringing in players who prioritize individual milestones rather than team's interests.

"My heart truly goes out to all the rcb supporters who have passionately supported the team over the years. If only the management and the leaders had the teams interests ahead of individual milestones." Ambati Rayudu wrote on X.

"RCB would have won multiple titles. Just remember how many fantastic players have been let go off. Force your management to bring players who will put team's interests first. A great new chapter can start from the mega auction." he added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were on the verge of getting knocked out of the IPL 2024 after they were at the bottom of the points table with a win and seven losses in eight games. However, Faf du Plessis-led side managed to script a sensational comeback by winning six matches on the trot and secured the fourth spot to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

RCB were considered as a strong favourite to win their first ever IPL title, considering their incredible turnout in the second half of the season, However, their hopes of winning the coveted trophy once again dashed after losing to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (formerly Royal Challengers Bangalore) is one of the three original teams alongside Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) and Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) to have not won an IPL trophy since 2008.