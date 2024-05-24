'Thank You For Making Us Feel Loved & Appreciated': Virat Kohli Posts Short Message For RCB Fans 2 Days After IPL 2024 Exit

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli on Friday thanked the fans of the franchise for their continued support despite the team's trophy-less season in IPL 2024.

RCB lost 6 out of their first 7 games in the season before staging a remarkable comeback to win the next six T20s on the trot to sneak into the playoffs.

But the three-time runners-up couldn't get past the Eliminator where they met their match in Rajasthan Royals, who defeated Faf du Plessis's team by 4 wickets to set up Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.

Fans left in tears again

RCB's heartbreak was not only felt by the 15 players and support staff on the field but the thousands of fans present inside Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and millions of supporters worldwide.

The players thanked the fans after the match and Kohli took to social media a couple of days later to extend his gratitude.

"Thank you once again to all the fans of rcb for making us feel loved and appreciated as always," Kohli wrote with a heart emoji.

Bigger challenge awaits King Kohli

The 35-year-old will now have to shift focus to more important things in the weeks to come post IPL 2024.

Kohli will be expected to lead the Indian batting lineup in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 which starts from June 2. Rohit Sharma's Team India will open campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.

Notably, the T20 World Cup is the only international trophy that Kohli hasn't held in white-ball cricket.