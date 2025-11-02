'I Really Hope They Cross The Line': Rohit Sharma Prays For Team India To Lift Women's World Cup; Video

Image: ICC/Instagram

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has voiced strong support for the Indian women’s cricket team, praising their determination and expressing hope that they will finally clinch the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 trophy. Speaking to ICC ahead of the final against South Africa at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Rohit reflected on the team’s long-standing pursuit of glory and compared it with the men’s own World Cup journey.

“I know what they’ve been through all these years, chasing that elusive trophy. It’s always been tough,” Rohit said. “We’ve come very close so many times, but couldn’t cross the line. It’s been the same story for both teams over the last 15 years. I really hope they cross it this time.”

Rohit Sharma's inspiring message for Indian Women's team

He also emphasized how a World Cup victory could reshape women’s cricket in India and inspire future generations of players. Rohit said, “They’ve already taken giant strides in the last five or six years and it’s only going to grow from here,”.

he added,“I hope they get the crown today. It would benefit not just these players, but also the younger generation looking up to them. There are no better ambassadors for the game than the ones out there right now.”

India tighten grip on South Africa

India had tighten their grip on Women's World cup trophy by keeping South Africa run flow in check. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen ar elooking to create match winning partnership in their pursuit of 299 runs for victory at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Captain Wolvaardt has led from the front, bringing up a fluent 45-ball half-century and eyeing her third World Cup hundred. India on the other hand applied pressure by picking wickets at regular intervals. At the time of writing Proteas women were 198/5.

The Proteas began confidently with Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits adding a steady opening stand before Brits was run out for 23 after a sharp direct hit from Amanjot Kaur.

Anneke Bosch endured a brief stay, dismissed for a six-ball duck by Shree Charani. Sune Luus looked settled but fell for 25 to Shafali Verma, whose golden arm delivered again moments later when she removed Marizanne Kapp for just four.

Deepti Sharma then joined the act with wicket of Jafta and Decrksen. South Africa will need Wolvaardt and Tyron to carry the team across the finish line.