'I Lost 3 Games In A Row': Novak Djokovic Explains How Andre Agassi's Presence Overwhelmed Him During Australian Open Game

Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi. | (Credits: Twitter)

Serbian Tennis player Novak Djokovic suggested that he was slightly overwhelmed by the presence of his former coach and eight-time grand slam champion Andre Agassi among the spectators during the round 1 match of Australian Open. However, the 36-year-old remembered thinking that the forehand he hit at 4-0 deuce was equivalent to Agassi.

Facing the qualifier Dino Prizmic from Croatia, the defending champion was made to work hard for his victory on Rod Laver Arena for almost 4 hours. However, Djokovic overcame 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 and progressed to the 2nd round.

With the cameras panning at Agassi at the audience, Djokovic thanked the 53-year-old for marking his presence for the occasion and joked how he lost 3 games on the bounce after thinking that one of his forehands reminded him of Agassi. He said in one of the interviews after the match.

"Of course [I noticed him]. Andre, great to have you, thank you so much for gracing us and the Australian Open with your presence. We haven't seen you in years. Actually, 4-0 and deuce and I made a forehand winner, I smiled at you and I said, 'It's almost like your return. After that I lost 3 games in a row, not your fault, my fault. I lost my focus, but you know, I was inspired by your presence and overwhelmed to see you. Thanks for coming out."