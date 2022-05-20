'I live in the moment': Former India head coach Ravi Shastri shows off his flashy side, netizens go berserk

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri displayed his swag as he tweeted a series of pictures while partying recently.

The 1983 World Cup-winning all-rounder, who recently finished his coaching assignment with Team India after the T20 World Cup in Australia, is currently performing commentary duties during the ongoing IPL 2022.

Wearing a flashy jacket with a party surrounding in the background, Shastri tweeted a picture of him while chilling.

In one picture, the former India all-rounder appeared to be dancing and captioned it, “My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment.”

In another picture, Shastri is seen accompanied by an elderly lady and captioned it: “You’re in her DMs. She’s on my VIP guestlist.”

Shastri shared one more picture of him accompanied with a caption, “Good mornings’ are optional if you haven’t slept at all.”

Shastri, the former Team India director, was appointed as head coach for the national side by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. During his tenure, India registered memorable wins in Australia and England.

Twitterati went into a frenzy after the pictures went viral.

Here are a few reactions

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 04:58 PM IST