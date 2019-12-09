I-League: Real Kashmir FC's two home matches get postpone

Real Kashmir FC's two upcoming home I-League matches were on Monday postponed owing to inclement weather which has forced closure of the Srinagar airport, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said.

Flight operations at Srinagar airport have been disrupted since Sunday due to dense fog.

"With the Srinagar Airport not being operational due to poor weather conditions, Real Kashmir Football Club's first two home matches against Gokulam Kerala FC on December 12, 2019, and Churchill Brothers FC Goa on December 15, 2019, stands postponed," the AIFF said in a press release.

No flight operations took place on Monday morning because of poor visibility. Primary schools were also closed due to adverse weather conditions as heavy fog engulfed most parts of the valley.

"New dates for the matches will be announced soon," the AIFF added.

Real Kashmir FC, which finished third in its debut season last year, had opened its campaign with a 1-1 draw against East Bengal at Kalyani, West Bengal, on December 4.