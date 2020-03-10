I-League 2019/20: Mohun Bagan emerge champions after edging out Aizwal FC

Indian football heavyweights Mohun Bagan clinched their second I-League title with a 1-0 win over Aizawl FC with four rounds to go in the season here on Tuesday.
Senegalese striker Baba Diawara scored the all-important goal for Mohun Bagan in the 80th minute to beat former champions Aizawl in their 16th round match and give their supporters a memorable Holi gift.
With Tuesday's win, Mohun Bagan have 39 points from 16 matches.
They are 16 points ahead of second-placed East Bengal (23 points from 16 matches) who cannot catch up their arch city rivals even if they win all their four remaining matches.
Mohun Bagan's first I-League title came in 2014-15 season.
