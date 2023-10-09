'I Just Had A Shower And Was Hoping...': KL Rahul On Coming Out To Bat At 2/3 vs Australia In CWC 2023 Opener

India wicketkeeper KL Rahul had the maximum workload on Sunday as he kept wickets for 49.3 overs and then had to come and play a match-winning innings against Australia in their opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai.

Rahul came out to bat with India reeling at 2 for 3 in 2 overs after Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood struck early to stun the hosts and fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

He then forged a 165-run partnership with Virat Kohli to bail India out of trouble and eventually win the game for the home team.

Rahul was left stranded on 97 not out after he hit the winning six to finish the match as India (201/4) beat Australia (199) by 6 wickets to start their campaign with a bang.

Rahul shows his class at Chepauk

No praise would be enough for Rahul, a man who often gets flak for the chances he wastes. He showed why he is so highly rated.

On a pitch where Indian spinners dictated the proceedings, Rahul literally nullified Adam Zampa with a late cut, back cut and an extra cover drive in a single over.

He matched Kohli stroke for stroke and after keeping wickets for 50 overs, Rahul batted for another 41.2 overs to show that he is ready for each and every battle.

Rahul goes from the shower to batting in the middle

Rahul later revealed that he came out of the shower and got the news that he had to go out and bat immediately due to the fall of wickets.

"I just had a shower & was hoping to put my feet for a half an hour after keeping long but then suddenly I had to come to bat," Rahul said.

He also explained why he was shell-shocked at his own shot after he hit the winning six.

"(On the last six) I hit it too well, I just calculated how to get to a 100 in the end. The only way was a four and a six, but no qualms on not getting to that hundred," Rahul said.

But equally responsible for India getting two points are their spinners. Ravindra Jadeja (3/28 in 10 overs) along with Ravichandran Ashwin (2/34 in 10 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/42 in 10 overs) made life miserable for the Australians while bowling them out for 199 in 49.3 overs.

