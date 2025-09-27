'I Have Never Seen...': Salman Agha Makes Huge Statement Over 'Handshake' Row Controversy Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video

Image: ACC/Sony LIV/X/YouTube

Ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Pakistan captain Salman Agha addressed a sensitive issue that has added emotional weight to the tournament. In the pre-match press conference, Agha was asked about the noticeable change in post-match conduct, particularly India's refusal to shake hands after the September 14 group-stage clash.

Responding candidly, Agha said, “I have been playing cricket since 2007, but I have never seen any team refuse to shake hands. Even in earlier India-Pakistan matches, when the situations were much worse, they still shook hands.”

His comments refer to a now widely noted gesture, or the lack of one, where Indian players walked off without engaging in customary handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts after both the group match and the Super 4 encounter.

While some initially viewed it as an intense cricketing rivalry moment, it was soon understood to be a silent tribute rooted in deeper national grief. The Pahalgam terror attack had claimed the lives of several Indian citizens. In fact, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav had openly dedicated India’s victory in the September 14 match to the Indian Armed Forces and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

As the teams prepare to meet again in the final on September 28, the emotional undercurrent is undeniable. While cricket remains at the heart of the contest, the shadow of recent events ensures that the match will carry far more than just sporting significance.

Asia Cup 2025: Haris Rauf Fined 30% Of His Match Fees, Sahibzada Farhan Reprimanded After Provocative Gestures During Super 4 Match vs India

Two Pakistani cricketers, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, have been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct during the high-voltage India-Pakistan Super Four match held in Dubai on September 21. Both players were found guilty of Level 1 offences, with Rauf getting fined 30% of his match fees. Farhan has been let off with a warning.

According to Cricbuzz reports, pacer Haris Rauf has been fined for an on-field gesture where he mimicked a crashing plane, an act deemed inappropriate and against the spirit of the game. The ICC match referee found Rauf guilty of conduct that brings the game into disrepute.

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan was also found guilty of a Level 1 offence for his celebratory act after scoring a half-century. Farhan, who made 58 off 45 balls in Pakistan’s eventual six-wicket loss, celebrated by mimicking a gun with his bat, an action that was viewed as a violation of acceptable on-field behavior. He was issued a formal reprimand but did not receive a financial penalty.

Both incidents occurred during a match that carried intense pressure and spotlight, as India outplayed Pakistan in a convincing fashion. The ICC’s actions reaffirm its commitment to maintaining discipline and upholding the spirit of the game, even in emotionally charged encounters.

Under the ICC Code of Conduct, Level 1 breaches are the least severe but still require formal handling, including fines, warnings, or reprimands.