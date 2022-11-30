I have just 30% English, it's finished now: Pak pacer Naseem Shah gives hilarious response to journalist, netizens react; watch

Pakistan’s star speedster Naseem Shah had journalists in splits during a press conference ahead of their Test series against England.

Shah, who attended the press conference, tried his best to answer all the questions in English.

Although most of the journalists asked questions in Hindi, one of the journalists asked back-to-back questions in English which led to Shah give an hilarious reply.

The foreign journalists questioned Shah on James Anderson — who is in top form despite turning 40 earlier this year.

"I think it's a big achievement because I am a fast bowler so I know how hard fast bowling is. He is a legend and he did a lot of hard work. We have learned a lot of things from him and whenever we meet, we discuss a few things. He is 40-year-old, he is still fit and playing so that shows the amount of hard work he is putting in," Shah said.

The journalist then continued to question Shah on what he thinks of Anderson, who might not be as quick as him, but has other skills.

In his response, Shah said, "Brother, I have just 30% English, it's finished now."

Shah continued, "Brother, I told you, he is a legend, he knows how to take wickets because he has played a lot of cricket around the world. That's why he is one of the best bowlers in the world because of his fitness and his skills."

The two teams will play a three-match Test series beginning from December 1.

Netizens were quick to jump in Shah's support.

Exactly, the game does matter, not your foreign language, at least, he didn't pretend like complexed pro max people. — Ammaraarshad (@Ammaraarshad072) November 30, 2022

That is the irony of the subcontinent. People think that those who can speak 2 lines of English are intellectuals. 😀😀 — Rishi Bharadwaj (@rishiisreal) November 30, 2022

He is honest,no show off and no fake accent this what matters alot 💗💯🔥 love u @iNaseemShah 💚.... secondly this is not our mother tougue so we are proud of him ...super confident and talented boy MashAllah 👑 — Nadi KHILADII Akkian 💎 (@NADIKHILADI) November 29, 2022

Confidence is important bas that is all you need as a player when you give press conferences. Language mei kya rakha hai samajhnay walay samajh jayenge ✌🏼 — EleenaPCT (@PctEleena) November 29, 2022

