I have just 30% English, it's finished now: Pak pacer Naseem Shah gives hilarious response to journalist, netizens react; watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan’s star speedster Naseem Shah had journalists in splits during a press conference ahead of their Test series against England. 

Shah, who attended the press conference, tried his best to answer all the questions in English. 

Although most of the journalists asked questions in Hindi, one of the journalists asked back-to-back questions in English which led to Shah give an hilarious reply.

The foreign journalists questioned Shah on James Anderson — who is in top form despite turning 40 earlier this year. 

"I think it's a big achievement because I am a fast bowler so I know how hard fast bowling is. He is a legend and he did a lot of hard work. We have learned a lot of things from him and whenever we meet, we discuss a few things. He is 40-year-old, he is still fit and playing so that shows the amount of hard work he is putting in," Shah said.

The journalist then continued to question Shah on what he thinks of Anderson, who might not be as quick as him, but has other skills.

In his response, Shah said, "Brother, I have just 30% English, it's finished now."

Shah continued, "Brother, I told you, he is a legend, he knows how to take wickets because he has played a lot of cricket around the world. That's why he is one of the best bowlers in the world because of his fitness and his skills."

The two teams will play a three-match Test series beginning from December 1.

Netizens were quick to jump in Shah's support.

article-image

