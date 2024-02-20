'I Had The Potential To Be A Hero': Manoj Tiwary Questions MS Dhoni For Dropping Him From Indian Team After Maiden ODI Century In 2011

Manoj Tiwary and MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Retired Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary questioned his former Indian teammate and captain MS Dhoni for dropping him from the team despite scoring his maiden ODI century in 2011.

Manoj Tiwary recently retired from first-class cricket after playing his final Ranji Trophy match against Bihar at his home ground Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Tiwary signed off from cricket after Bengal's innings and 204-run win over Bihar in their final Elite Group B match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Few moments bring tears to your eyes, few moments make you emotional... 🙌#GoodByeCricket pic.twitter.com/d4Pd8nSXbZ — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 19, 2024

Manoj Tiwary represented India in 12 ODIs. The 38-year-old notched up his maiden International century in an ODI match against West Indies in 2011, scoring an unbeaten 104 off 126 balls. Tiwary was adjudged Player of the Match for his performance. Thereafter, Tiwary was dropped from the squad.

Manoj Tiwary questions MS Dhoni

Speaking on the sidelines of his felicitation at Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club, Manoj Tiwary said that he had the potential to become a best batter like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli if he wasn't dropped by former skipper MS Dhoni from Indian Team. He added that Rohit, Kohli and Suresh Raina weren't scoring runs in the India tour of Australia in 2012.

"I would like to ask Dhoni why was I dropped from the playing XI in 2011 after scoring a century? I had the potential to be a hero just like Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli but could not be." Manoj said.

"In that Australia tour, nobody was scoring runs, neither was Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Suresh Raina. I have nothing to lose now." he added.

Manoj Tiwary has only played in ODI cricket for Team India. In 12 ODIs, he 287 runs, including a century, at an average 26.09 across 12 innings.