 'Will Remember This "Guard Of Honour" For Ages': Manoj Tiwary Praises Bihar Team's Gesture During Ranji Trophy Game; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Will Remember This "Guard Of Honour" For Ages': Manoj Tiwary Praises Bihar Team's Gesture During Ranji Trophy Game; Video

'Will Remember This "Guard Of Honour" For Ages': Manoj Tiwary Praises Bihar Team's Gesture During Ranji Trophy Game; Video

Manoj Tiwary grateful to Bihar team's players for giving him guard of honour during Ranji Trophy game.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Manoj Tiwary thanks Bihar team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary was in awe of Bihar cricket team for giving him a guard of honour as he walked out to bat in the Ranji Trophy for likely one final time. The right-handed batter posted a video of it himself on his official handle on X, praising captain Ashutosh Aman.

Manoj Tiwary made his first-class debut for Bengal in 2004 and has since then played for the same side. The current Bengal captain has amassed over 10000 first-class runs in more than 140 matches with 30 centuries. Tiwary made his international debut in 2008, but has only played 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is, the last of which came in 2015.

Taking to X, the 38-year-old wrote the below caption:

"It will remain a special one indeed. Thank you #TeamBihar for the wonderful gesture in the leadership of their captain Ashutosh Aman. I will remember this "Guard Of Honour" for ages."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will Remember This "Guard Of Honour" For Ages': Manoj Tiwary Praises Bihar Team's Gesture During...

'Will Remember This

Bengaluru Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Eliminated After Losing In Semi-Finals

Bengaluru Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Eliminated After Losing In Semi-Finals

Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships: Jyothi Yarraji Clinches Gold And Registers National Record

Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships: Jyothi Yarraji Clinches Gold And Registers National Record

ITTF World Team Championships: Indian Men's Team Open Campaign With 3-0 Victory Over Chile

ITTF World Team Championships: Indian Men's Team Open Campaign With 3-0 Victory Over Chile

'Feels Like We Should Take Some Credit': Ben Duckett On India Batting Aggressively On Day 3 In...

'Feels Like We Should Take Some Credit': Ben Duckett On India Batting Aggressively On Day 3 In...