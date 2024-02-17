Manoj Tiwary thanks Bihar team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary was in awe of Bihar cricket team for giving him a guard of honour as he walked out to bat in the Ranji Trophy for likely one final time. The right-handed batter posted a video of it himself on his official handle on X, praising captain Ashutosh Aman.

Manoj Tiwary made his first-class debut for Bengal in 2004 and has since then played for the same side. The current Bengal captain has amassed over 10000 first-class runs in more than 140 matches with 30 centuries. Tiwary made his international debut in 2008, but has only played 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is, the last of which came in 2015.

It will remain a special one indeed. Thank you #TeamBihar for the wonderful gesture in the leadership of their captain Ashutosh Aman. 🏏



"It will remain a special one indeed. Thank you #TeamBihar for the wonderful gesture in the leadership of their captain Ashutosh Aman. I will remember this "Guard Of Honour" for ages."