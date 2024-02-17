Ranji Trophy 2024, MUM vs ASM: Shardul Thakur Takes 10 In Mumbai's Innings Win

Shardul Thakur. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, Mumbai demolished Assam by an innings and 80 runs within two days in the Group B match at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy. In what was a low-scoring contest, Shardul Thakur proved to be the wrecker-in-chief with the ball as he picked up 10 wickets, including 6 in the first innings.

After electing to field first, Shardul Thakur's six-for helped Mumbai skittle Assam for a paltry 84 in 32.1 overs. Abhishek Thakuri, Saahil Jain, Abdul Ajij Kuraiashi. In reply, Mumbai also kept losing wickets frequently, but Shivam Dube's 140-ball 121 made a massive difference. There were contributions from Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Tamore, and Shams Mulani to propel their side to 272.

Mumbai's innings was also characterised by Assam withdrawing an appeal on day 1 against Rahane after being given out for obstructing the field. Dibakar Johri was the silver lining in Assam's dismal performance with the bat earlier, taking a fifer.

Assam's 2nd innings lasts only 33 overs:

While Assam scraped through to a three-figure score, Mumbai bowlers were still sensational enough to bowl the opposition out cheaply. Thakur, dropped from the Test squad for the ongoing series against England, spearheaded with figures of 8-1-31-4.

Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets each to fashion a comprehenive win.