 Ranji Trophy 2024, MUM vs ASM: Shardul Thakur Takes 10 In Mumbai's Innings Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRanji Trophy 2024, MUM vs ASM: Shardul Thakur Takes 10 In Mumbai's Innings Win

Ranji Trophy 2024, MUM vs ASM: Shardul Thakur Takes 10 In Mumbai's Innings Win

Shardul Thakur took 10 wickets as Mumbai beat Assam by an innings in the Ranji Trophy fixture.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Shardul Thakur. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, Mumbai demolished Assam by an innings and 80 runs within two days in the Group B match at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy. In what was a low-scoring contest, Shardul Thakur proved to be the wrecker-in-chief with the ball as he picked up 10 wickets, including 6 in the first innings.

After electing to field first, Shardul Thakur's six-for helped Mumbai skittle Assam for a paltry 84 in 32.1 overs. Abhishek Thakuri, Saahil Jain, Abdul Ajij Kuraiashi. In reply, Mumbai also kept losing wickets frequently, but Shivam Dube's 140-ball 121 made a massive difference. There were contributions from Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Tamore, and Shams Mulani to propel their side to 272.

Mumbai's innings was also characterised by Assam withdrawing an appeal on day 1 against Rahane after being given out for obstructing the field. Dibakar Johri was the silver lining in Assam's dismal performance with the bat earlier, taking a fifer.

Assam's 2nd innings lasts only 33 overs:

While Assam scraped through to a three-figure score, Mumbai bowlers were still sensational enough to bowl the opposition out cheaply. Thakur, dropped from the Test squad for the ongoing series against England, spearheaded with figures of 8-1-31-4.

Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets each to fashion a comprehenive win.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal & Mohammed Siraj Maintain India's Dominance On Day 3

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal & Mohammed Siraj Maintain India's Dominance On Day 3

'Jaldi To Mangao Ball Yaar': Rohit Sharma's Conversation With Teammates Goes Viral On Day 3 In...

'Jaldi To Mangao Ball Yaar': Rohit Sharma's Conversation With Teammates Goes Viral On Day 3 In...

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Headlines India's Dominance After England's Batting Collapse...

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Headlines India's Dominance After England's Batting Collapse...

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Blasts Century Off 122 Balls As India's Lead Crosses 250 On...

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Blasts Century Off 122 Balls As India's Lead Crosses 250 On...

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Cheteshwar Pujara Knocks BCCI Selectors' Door Harder With 63rd FC Century In...

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Cheteshwar Pujara Knocks BCCI Selectors' Door Harder With 63rd FC Century In...