'I got carried away': Maria Sharapova gets sheepish after fan schools her for wasting water

In an attempt to spread the importance of hygiene amid the global pandemic coronavirus outbreak, former Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova has taken the #SafeHandsChallenge but was schooled by a fan for wasting water.
Sharapova posted a video on Twitter in which the 32-year-old was seen rubbing and washing her hands while the tap water ran throughout the minute.
A fan was quick to remind Sharapova to turn off the tap while not using the water. "Turn tap of whilst rubbing hands. Such a waste of water," the tweet read.
However, the five-time Grand Slam champion agreed with the fan and said: "You’re right! I usually do but have never been filmed while doing this so got carried away."
Sharapova also asked a few more people to take on this challenge further.
Sharapova, one of the world's most recognisable sportswomen, on Wednesday, February 26 announced her retirement at the age of 32.
"Tennis - I'm saying goodbye," Sharapova said in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines.
"After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I'm ready to scale another mountain - to compete on a different type of terrain."
Sharapova shot to fame as a giggly 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 2004, the third-youngest player to conquer the All England Club's hallowed grass courts.
She became world number one in 2005 and won the US Open the next year.
