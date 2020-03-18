'I got carried away': Maria Sharapova gets sheepish after fan schools her for wasting water

Sharapova, one of the world's most recognisable sportswomen, on Wednesday, February 26 announced her retirement at the age of 32.

"Tennis - I'm saying goodbye," Sharapova said in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines.

"After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I'm ready to scale another mountain - to compete on a different type of terrain."

Sharapova shot to fame as a giggly 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 2004, the third-youngest player to conquer the All England Club's hallowed grass courts.

She became world number one in 2005 and won the US Open the next year.