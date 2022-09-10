'I don't even know her': Pakistan cricketer Naseem Shah on romantic connection with India actress Urvashi Rautela, watch

Chad Naseem Shah asks, Urvashi? Who? pic.twitter.com/iSa2Efzo9d — عادل مغل 🇵🇸 (@MogalAadil) September 10, 2022

Pakistan cricketer Naseem Shah has rubbished reports of any romantic connection with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and said he is not aware who she is.

Speculation about their relationship grew strong when the actress posted a video with the pacer recently.

Urvashi posted an edited video from an India vs Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 match, on her Instagram stories. In the video, Urvashi is seen with Naseem Shah, who was playing on the ground. Both appear to be looking at each other and blushing. The actress’ smile hinted at the fact that she is falling for the cricketer.

But Naseem, during a press conference, put an end to all the speculation and said his focus is on cricket.

“I'm not aware of the video. But I’m grateful to all the fans who come to the stadiums to watch me play. It’s a good thing that fans like me and I’m thankful for that. But I don’t consider myself someone special. I’m not someone who has fallen from the sky. I don't even know who Urvashi is. My focus is only on cricket,” Naseem said.

Urvashi was in the news for her online row with Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant. The two have been taking jibes at each other.